China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.