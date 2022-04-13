China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

