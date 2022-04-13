SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 597,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,119 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $61.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $34,591,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,434 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.