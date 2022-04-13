Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE DX opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

