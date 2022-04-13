DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.38. 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 295,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,012,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

