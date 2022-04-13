Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.88

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.88 and last traded at $183.22, with a volume of 1183599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

