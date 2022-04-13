NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

