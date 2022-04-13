NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.
About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.