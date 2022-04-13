LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.