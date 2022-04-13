Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

