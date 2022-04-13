Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

RPD opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

