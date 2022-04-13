HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.