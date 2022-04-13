SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,052 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.07.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

