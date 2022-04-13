SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $541,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.