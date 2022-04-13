SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

