Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 106,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

