Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post $3.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $16.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $18.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,215 shares of company stock worth $45,344,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

