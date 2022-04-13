Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 336.1% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NHS stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
