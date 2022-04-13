Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 336.1% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NHS stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

