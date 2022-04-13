6,984 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after buying an additional 85,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $21,032,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

