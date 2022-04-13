2,131 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

