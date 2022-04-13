Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EMD opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.