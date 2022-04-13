Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ACP stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

