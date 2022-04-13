First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ FCEF opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.38% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

