Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.