Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.75

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.82 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

