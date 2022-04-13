SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.33

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 4328397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
SBEA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
