Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Acuity Brands by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,514,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

