Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.25

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.22 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

