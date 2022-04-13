J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.87

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

