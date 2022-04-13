Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 848.2% in March

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 848.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.