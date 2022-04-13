Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Increases By 943.5%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 943.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.24. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)
