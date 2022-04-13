Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Littelfuse worth $91,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

