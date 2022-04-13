Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 1,023.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 472.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

