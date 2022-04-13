Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

NYSE:ASXC opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSE:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 758.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 393,000 shares of company stock worth $245,040. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Asensus Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.