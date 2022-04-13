Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 259 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59.

