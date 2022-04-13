Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.