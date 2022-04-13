Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 814 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

