Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,369 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.