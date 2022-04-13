Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

