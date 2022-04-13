Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.