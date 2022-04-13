ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 15,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.