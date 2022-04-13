Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,929 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $56,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

