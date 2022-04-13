Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

