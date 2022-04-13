Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.