Critical Review: Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 17.25% 2.32% 1.31% Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09%

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income pays out 314.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Realty Income and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.07, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 20.57 $359.46 million $0.94 76.13 Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 14.31 $95.72 million $0.81 31.01

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Realty Income on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

