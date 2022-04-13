D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $82.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.
DHI opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.