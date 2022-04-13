D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $82.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

DHI opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

