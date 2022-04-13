Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $21,975,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,308 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,927. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

