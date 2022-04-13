Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

NYSE:TFX opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.