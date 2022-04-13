Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 10,882 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

