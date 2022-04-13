Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.18 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comerica by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.