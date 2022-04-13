AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $107.34. Approximately 10,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,615.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

