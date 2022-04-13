Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $354.48 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $280.30 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.09.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

